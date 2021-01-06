DENVER (CBS4) – Virtually every ski area in the state reported fresh snow Wednesday morning from the storm that raced across Colorado on Tuesday. The new snow will help push snowpack numbers closer to normal for early January.
Steamboat Ski Resort reported the most the powder with 9 inches. Loveland was second with 7 inches. Most other ski areas reported between 2 and 6 inches.
Despite several recent snow events in the mountains, snow pack numbers have been running slightly below normal for most river basins in Colorado. That could change somewhat after the new snow is analyzed. As of Tuesday, statewide snowpack was 80% of normal.
The mountains have a chance for more snow Thursday night followed by a good chance during the day on Saturday. Meanwhile Denver could get some snow on Saturday as well but any accumulation should be minor.