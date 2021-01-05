CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:E-470, South Metro Fire Rescue

(CBS4) — A UPS flipped over on E470 near Interstate 25 Tuesday morning. No other cars were involved, but traffic was impacted.

Lanes of the highway were blocked while a tow truck got the UPS truck back on its wheels and South Metro Fire Rescue dealt with a small fuel leak.

The driver has minor injuries.

Anica Padilla

Comments

Leave a Reply