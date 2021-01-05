Comments
(CBS4) — A UPS flipped over on E470 near Interstate 25 Tuesday morning. No other cars were involved, but traffic was impacted.
SMFR responded to a rollover on @E470 just east of I25 at 9:18 a.m. A UPS truck flipped & went off the roadway. No other cars involved. Driver sustained minor injuries. Firefighters mitigated a small fuel leak. Tow truck flipped the truck upright. Thanks to @CSP_News for support. pic.twitter.com/mZKFMzDUc4
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) January 5, 2021
Lanes of the highway were blocked while a tow truck got the UPS truck back on its wheels and South Metro Fire Rescue dealt with a small fuel leak.
The driver has minor injuries.