WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Westminster say a 31-year-old man who is suspected of shooting two people at a New Year’s apartment party didn’t know the party’s hosts. Ridge Mased faces charges in the case that include attempted murder.
News of a New Year’s Eve party at IMT Hyland Hills Apartments at at 93rd Avenue and Yates Street went out on Snapchat and police say Mased was asked to leave sometime after he arrived. That led to a fight, and shots were fired. A 17-year old female was shot in the arm and a 19-year old man was shot in the leg. Both have been released from the hospital since the shooting early Friday morning.
After leaving the party at approximately 4:30 a.m., police say Mased tried to get away from police in his car but it crashed into a median. Then he ran away and broke into an apartment with two people inside. Police followed him in and captured him, and the residents of that apartment weren’t hurt.
Officers allegedly found the gun used in the shooting in Mased’s car. The gun had previously been stolen from a car that was broken into in Westminster.
Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in the shooting.