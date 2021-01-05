BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Brighton 27J School District is repurposing an elementary school due to a steady decline in student enrollment. The enrollment at North Elementary School on North 6th Avenue has dropped from over 350 students in 2016 to just under 200 in 2020 and the district believes that downward trend would have continued.
Current North Elementary School students will be given an opportunity to attend any of the elementary schools in what’s called the district’s North Planning Area.
Principal Kevin Purfurst will move to a new school which is set to open in the fall — Padilla Elementary School on the 5500 block of Longs Peak Street — and all staff from the school will stay working within the district.
Future plans for the site of the school have not been finalized yet.