DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The new trial date has been pushed back for Mark Redwine, the man accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in southwest Colorado in 2012. A mistrial was declared late last year in La Plata County and a new trial was scheduled to start later this month. But that trial date has been pushed back to April due to COVID-19 concerns
Dylan, a resident of Colorado Springs, was with his father for Thanksgiving on a court-ordered visit in 2012. His remains were found the next year — and in 2015 — within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir in the Durango area. The boy’s skull showed signs of blunt force trauma.
Redwine faces second-degree murder and child abuse charges. His trial was first postponed in 2019 after there were issues with his attorney.