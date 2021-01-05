COVID In Colorado: RTD Continues With Second Round Of LayoffsRTD will announce a second round of layoffs this week. The public transit company is facing a massive budget shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Girl Has Steel Bar Behind Sternum To Reshape Her Sunken ChestA fourth grader from Parker has a steel bar behind her sternum. It was surgically placed there to push her sunken chest into a normal position.

Jefferson County Offers Free Radon Testing Kits For National Radon Action MonthJanuary is National Radon Action Month and Jefferson County Public Health is offering free radon test kits as long as supplies last.

COVID In Denver: Clyfford Still Museum Reopens With Advance Ticket Sales, Capacity RestrictionsThe Clyfford Still Museum in Denver is once again welcoming visitors back after reopening Tuesday

Boulder County Residents Can Now Get Notified When They're Eligible To Get The COVID VaccineAfter changes to the COVID-19 vaccination prioritization list in Colorado last week increased the number of people eligible for a Phase 1A or 1B vaccine, Boulder County has set up a notification system for those qualified for vaccination.

El Paso County Jail Agrees To Do More To Slow COVID SpreadThe El Paso County Jail will do more to monitor the health of jail inmates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus under a temporary deal approved by a federal judge on Monday.