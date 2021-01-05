(AP) – The El Paso County Jail will do more to monitor the health of jail inmates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus under a temporary deal approved by a federal judge on Monday. The deal negotiated by lawyers for Sheriff Bill Elder and the American Civil Liberties Union requires inmates to have their temperatures checked twice a day and those who test positive for COVID-19 to be regularly monitored by medical staff.
The ACLU sued the sheriff last month after his office acknowledged that inmates weren’t routinely given masks.
The 90-day deal requires the jail give inmates two cloth masks and discipline staff who don’t wear masks.
