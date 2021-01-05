COVID In Colorado: More Guidance Provided On Vaccine Distribution, Confusion Remains On Where To Get ItLocal public health agencies are being told to focus their efforts on vaccinations for highest risk health care workers in Phase 1A as well as moderate risk healthcare workers in Phase 1B.

COVID In Colorado: Face Masks Required During Play For High School Basketball, Ice HockeyAnother season of high school athletics is about to begin, and for student athletes in two of the sports, masks will be mandatory during play.

COVID In Colorado: Unemployment Benefits System Offline For Next 5 DaysThe Colorado Department of Labor and Employment system for unemployment benefits is going to be offline for the next 5 days.

Struggling Restaurants Concerned About Denver's Minimum Wage IncreaseAbout 50,000 Denver workers will receive larger paychecks as the city’s scheduled minimum wage increase took effect on Jan. 1.

Girl Has Steel Bar Behind Sternum To Reshape Her Sunken ChestA fourth grader from Parker has a steel bar behind her sternum. It was surgically placed there to push her sunken chest into a normal position.

El Paso County Jail Agrees To Do More To Slow COVID SpreadThe El Paso County Jail will do more to monitor the health of jail inmates to prevent the spread of the coronavirus under a temporary deal approved by a federal judge on Monday.