Whipping wind and some much needed moisture in Colorado on Tuesday. Our eastern plains saw some great rain, while the high country picked up some snow.
The rain, snow, and wind will move out for Wednesday, leaving behind slightly cooler temperatures and sunshine.
We’ll stay mild statewide until Friday, when another cold front will move through the state. We will drop a few degrees on Friday, with light snow possible in the high country.
The snow will continue on Saturday for the mountains, and some light snow is possible here in Denver as well. Temperatures will also drop to right around freezing for the Front Range on Saturday! The snow should be fairly light and will be gone by Sunday.
Temperatures stay cool on Sunday before warming up again on Monday.