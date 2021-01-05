COVID In Colorado: Guidance Lacking After Vaccine Expanded To Include Those 70+Days after the governor announced that adults 70 and older would be included in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in Colorado, health departments and pharmacies are unable to give clear guidance on how anyone in that age group can get their first dose this week.

Doctors Weigh Risk Versus Reward As Colorado Counties Move From Level Red To Level OrangeThe relaxing of restrictions in Colorado comes as new strains of COVID-19 are turning up around the world.

Baby Girl Born With Life-Threatening Defect Considered A 'Fighter'"All of her abdominal organs were up in the chest. Her heart was moved over into her armpit. Her stomach was where her heart is."

Hayden Power Plant To Close As Part Of Xcel Energy Plan To Reduce Carbon EmissionsXcel originally scheduled the shutdown of the plant years later. Seventy-five workers are currently employed there.

'We Don't Know After January': Uncertainty Surrounds COVID Vaccine Shipments To ColoradoRight now, the state is dealing with getting fewer doses of the vaccine than initially planned as states around the country have dealt with shortfalls under the federal government’s plan.

COVID In Denver: Live Music Returns As Level Red Counties Move Into Level OrangeAs dozens of counties in Colorado moved from Level Red to Level Orange, the easing of restrictions was welcome relief for workers and patrons at one of Denver’s first live concerts.