West Metro Fire Responded To A UPS Truck Rolled Over On E-470 Tuesday MorningNo other cars where involved, the driver of the UPS truck was hurt but will be ok.

1 hour ago

Floyd Little Had Blueprint For Successful Career After FootballIt’s easy to highlight the man known as “The Franchise” for his feats on the football field, but Floyd Little accomplished just as much once he retired in 1975.

1 hour ago

Jefferson County Offers Free Radon Testing Kits For National Radon Action MonthJanuary is National Radon Action Month and Jefferson County Public Health is offering free radon test kits as long as supplies last. One kit will be mailed per address per request on a first come, first served basis to Jeffco residents.

2 hours ago

The U.S. Forest Service Wants To Reopen Hanging Lake Later This YearHikers rejoice, Hanging Lake will reopen this year. The only question now is when.

2 hours ago

Carlton Findley Sentenced After Cutting Coworker With Kitchen Knife At Breckenridge CafeA 39-year-old man was sentenced on Monday to 90 days behind bars after slashing his coworker a year ago near the base of Breckenridge ski resort. Carlton Findley and his coworker got in a fight at the Coppertop Cafe & Lounge inside the Beaver Run Resort hotel on Jan. 7 and he pleaded guilty to an assault charge in November.

2 hours ago

CU Boulder Researchers Announce New Weapon In 'Superbug' BattleExperts say the COVID-19 pandemic is triggering increased risks from another microbial threat drug-resistant bacteria.

4 hours ago