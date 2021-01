(CBS4)– CBS4 is working to gather information on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in all of Colorado’s 64 counties. This list will continue to be updated with the latest information.

Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment: https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-faq

Tri-County Health: We will begin providing vaccines to phase 1B pre-approved healthcare workers the week of January 4, 2021 through a closed scheduling system where TCHD reaches out to them to sign up. At this time, TCHD does not have enough vaccine to reach out to those who have not yet been pre-approved. If you are a healthcare provider interested in becoming pre-approved, please email callcenter@tchd.org.

Adams County: (see Tri-County Health)

Alamosa County: If you would like to be added to a list to receive a vaccination when they are available, call 719-480-8719. Verification of age or agency will be required at the time of vaccination.

Arapahoe County: We’re taking guidance about that from the state/CDPHE and Tri-County Health, and we’re waiting to hear more from them before we announce anything. We are co-hosting a vaccine-focused virtual town hall on Thursday evening with Tri-County and Douglas County. Info is here: https://www.arapahoegov.com/1581/Telephone-Town-Hall-Meetings

Archuleta County: Sign up here for COVID-19 vaccine notifications from SJBPH: bit.ly/35dzCLw. We will send you an email when the vaccine is available, and how to register to receive a vaccine based on your age or phase eligibility.

Baca County: TBD

Bent County: TBD

Boulder County: Vaccination request form: https://bouldercounty.wufoo.com/forms/z14hos8502vdgjr/

Broomfield County: Broomfield Public Health is helping to ensure all healthcare and medical staff have access to the COVID-19 vaccines if they would like it. If you are a healthcare professional working at a BROOMFIELD clinic, health facility, or home care setting and have not been contacted by your employer about getting a COVID-19 vaccination, please email phnotifications@broomfield.org.

Chaffee County: Message from CCPH Director and COVID-19 Incident Commander Andrea Carlstrom: I know many of you are getting or have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and the distribution plan for the county. My team and I have been exploring options on how to efficiently and fairly rollout a comprehensive vaccination program. Please know that we are doing this with very little state support and guidance, especially in light of the governor’s announcement last week regarding the revision of phases.

While we were hearing about this at the same time as the public, we are adapting our plans accordingly to meet the new expectations.

Other key items to note:

*We will not be keeping lists for those in phase 1 (although, there might be times when there are clinic lulls or doses needed to be distributed before they expire and thus need to call in to those close by to us).

*We will be launching an online scheduling system to get people vaccinated in phase 1. At this time, please do not call your medical provider, the hospital, or public health regarding vaccines.

*We will be taking this week to thoughtfully and strategically plan for those who fall within phase 1.

*We all need our phone lines and email open for urgent and emergent matters.

Rest assured that in the weeks to come, we will get to vaccinating those who fall within phase 1.

Last but not least, I can’t thank you enough for your patience, understanding and support. We care about you, Chaffee County.

Cheyenne County: CCPH is now making appointments for 70+ years and older.

We will be doing 2 days a week, one in Cheyenne Wells and one in Kit Carson for the next few weeks in an effort to get anyone 70+ who is desirous of receiving the vaccine started.

Please call Kendra at 767-5616

Clear Creek County: Clear Creek County is currently vaccinating individuals that are in PHASE 1B according to the timeline below. If you are in this category, please check back soon for more information on how to provide your information in order to be contacted regarding vaccination. If you are not in PHASE 1B please continue to be patient as we progress through the phases outlined below.

Clear Creek County OEM @ClearCreekOEM:

Clear Creek residents age 70 years or older: interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine? Please fill out this short electronic form: forms.gle/CM4Cu2MB1e9JFmF38.

For assistance, leave a message at 303-670-7528. We will contact you on scheduling, anticipated to begin on Jan 11th.

Conejos County: TBD

Costilla County: Costilla County Public Health Agency is currently making appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for county residents that are high- and moderate-risk health care workers and first responders, as well as individuals age 70 and above.

Contact Costilla County Public Health Agency at 719-672-3332 for more information.

Crowley County: TBD

Custer County: Vaccination for COVID-19 has begun at a very fast pace in Custer County, according to the Director of

Public Health, Dr. Clifford Brown on Tuesday, Jan. 5. To schedule your own vaccination, call the COVID hotline @ 719-430-4601. The shots will be scheduled to be given Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

Delta County: All available COVID-19 vaccine appointments are full. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is revising its vaccine distribution plan to address the demand and more information will be available soon.

Please continue to check the Health Department’s COVID website for more information at https://www.deltacounty.com/688/Coronavirus-19-COVID-19.

Denver County: Sign-ups for health care workers:

https://mhealthcheckin.com/covidvaccine?clientId=1609259470294®ion=Alabama&urlId=%2Fvcl%2FDenverCounty2714

Dolores County: TBD

Douglas County: (see Tri-County Health)

Eagle County: Appointments can be scheduled online http://www.eaglecountycovid.org or by phone at 970-328-9750

Elbert County: TBD

El Paso County: Phase 1A vaccinations began here three weeks ago and we are finalizing plans for the future phases, plans that have been in development for months. We will publicize details when we are closer to more extensive distribution in coming days. El Paso County anticipates widespread availability of 1B phase of vaccinations very soon.

Watch the Data Dashboard page at elpasocountyhealth.org for more information.

Fremont County: Residents 70 and up are asked to send an email to covidvaccine@fremontco.com. Included in the emails should be the individual’s name, address, date of birth, and phone number.

Garfield County: Vaccinations in Garfield County – currently in Phase 1A and limited 1B categories

People that are 70+ in age must call local hospitals to make a vaccine appointment. For Valley View call 970-384-7632. For Grand River Health call 970-625-1100. Scheduling is based on doses available.

Agencies in 1A/1B should fill out the form below to be scheduled for vaccines. Call 970-665-6371 or garcovaccine@garfield-county.com if you need additional assistance.

Gilpin County: Gilpin County is now in Phase 1A AND Phase 1B of administering the COVID-19 vaccinations.

To register for an appointment to receive the COVID19 vaccination, please call 303-515-4342 Monday through Thursday 8:00am-4:00pm. Once you are registered Gilpin County Public Health will contact you directly to schedule your appointment. If there is no answer please leave a message and we will return your call within 24 business hours.

Grand County: TBD

Gunnison County: County is building a database of everyone who is interested in getting a vaccine so that we can efficiently and equitably administer the limited doses that we are receiving. If you are interested in getting the vaccine, you sign up here: https://vaccination.one-valley-covid-19.org/registration/

Hinsdale County: TBD

Huerfano County: TBD

Jackson County: TBD

Jefferson County: At this time, Jefferson County Public Health does not have unallocated COVID-19 vaccine at our clinic in Lakewood. Our team is currently working to prioritize vaccination of healthcare workers and first responders in our county so they can continue their important efforts to keep us all safe and healthy. Due to limited quantities of the vaccine, we are not yet moving further into Phase 1B.

Kiowa County: TBD

Kit Carson County: TBD

La Plata County: TBD

Lake County: TBD

Larimer County: Information For Larimer County Residents in Phase 1B. We do not have any locations for the public to be vaccinated at this time.

Las Animas County: TBD

Lincoln County: TBD

Logan County: TBD

Mesa County: TBD

Mineral County: See Hinsdale County

Moffat County: TBD

Montezuma County: TBD

Montrose County: TBD

Morgan County: TBD

Otero County: TBD

Ouray County: TBD

Park County: TBD

Phillips County: TBD

Pitkin County: Pitkin County is currently in Phase 1B of COVID-19 Vaccine Administration. To be notified when a vaccine may be available for you, fill out our Vaccine Pre-Registration form below: https://covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/

Prowers County: TBD

Pueblo County: Pueblo is currently in Phase 1a and 1b.

Healthcare workers, first responders, and long-term care employees, and residents are first to be vaccinated. Individuals 70+ are expected to be next in the phases to be vaccinated.

Please watch and read the news to learn when these vaccine clinics will occur. https://county.pueblo.org/public-health/covid-19-vaccine

Rio Blanco County: TBD

Rio Grande County: TBD

Routt County: Routt County Public Health, UCHealth, Walgreens and other providers will be distributing vaccines based on the state plan and availability of vaccines. We ask for your patience, due to the limited supply we get from the state, it will take time before everyone in each phase can be immunized. All vaccinations are by invitation and by appointment only. Individuals can download the UCHealth app for access to My Health Connection.

Saguache County: We are currently vaccinating healthcare workers and first responders. Soon, we will start to incorporate county residents age 70+.

This vaccination process will take time. We will update you regularly. We will make it clear when we are ready for the vaccination of county residents age 70+. Currently, we ask that you do not contact us directly. When the time comes, we will provide next steps for county residents age 70+.

San Juan County: TBD

San Miguel County: TBD

Sedgwick County: TBD

Summit County: To learn how to sign up for vaccination alerts

https://www.summitcountyco.gov/1413/Vaccination

Teller County: TBD

Washington County: TBD

Weld County: TBD

Yuma County: TBD