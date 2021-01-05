(CBS4) — Nine Cinemark movie theaters in Colorado are reopening on Friday after closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cinemark has locations in Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Greeley, Fort Collins, Lakewood and Pueblo.
The theaters will be following all local public health mandates to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Face masks will be mandatory for all guests. Theaters will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities — and will be disinfected between showings using pressurized sprayers.
Public and high-touch spaces will be sanitized every 30 minutes. Seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customers.
Employees are required to wear face masks and gloves and must complete a wellness check-in before each shift.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods — cash payments options will be limited.