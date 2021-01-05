(CBS4) — U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) criticized plans by some members of his political party to object to the Electoral College results that certified President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Congress will meet on Wednesday to formally count the electoral votes.
Rep. Buck said, in part, that “to unconstitutionally insert Congress into the center of the presidential election process – would amount to stealing power from the people and the states.”
“We must respect the states’ authority here,” Buck stated. “Though doing so may frustrate our immediate political objectives, we have sworn an oath to promote the Constitution above our policy goals.”
Multiple Republicans, including newly-elected Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, are protesting Biden’s win over President Donald Trump in November. The Republican congressional allies have indicated they plan to challenge the electoral votes in certain states, though these efforts are likely to be unsuccessful.
Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, says he will also object to verifying the results from six states. He cited “irregularities,” in a tweet, but did not specify what those were.
Meanwhile, “Colorado GOP lawmakers will join Electoral College vote objection” at the KDVR site states:
“Buck, who represents Colorado’s 4th congressional district, said Sunday in a statement he is leading a group of other GOP House members in the objection of election votes. Those members include representatives from North Dakota, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Kentucky and California.
“We, like most Americans, are outraged at the significant abuses in our election system resulting from the reckless adoption of mail-in ballots and the lack of safeguards maintained to guarantee that only legitimate votes are cast and counted … The people cannot trust a system that refuses to guarantee that only legal votes are cast to select its leaders. The elections held in at least six battleground states raise profound questions, and it is a legal, constitutional, and moral imperative that they be answered,” said Buck.”
Note that Colorado introduced “all mail in voting” in 2013 (although voters have the options to vote in person, both voting “early” AND voting on election day) – THE YEAR before the midterm election where Buck was elected to the House. I guess he never figured that there was anything untoward in those elections since he won. Perhaps for the next midterm election, only “in person” votes for Buck should be counted.
The majority of congressional Republicans are spineless milquetoasts who actually prefer Democrats to be in charge so then they have an excuse for not being able to get anything done. Trump should remove them from the bottom of his shoe and run as a libertarian in 2024.