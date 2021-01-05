CU Boulder Researchers Announce New Weapon In 'Superbug' BattleExperts warn the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing the risk from drug-resistant bacteria -- but researchers say they've found a "totally new approach" to fight those superbugs.

COVID In Colorado: Guidance Lacking After Vaccine Expanded To Include Those 70+Days after the governor announced that adults 70 and older would be included in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in Colorado, health departments and pharmacies are unable to give clear guidance on how anyone in that age group can get their first dose this week.

Doctors Weigh Risk Versus Reward As Colorado Counties Move From Level Red To Level OrangeThe relaxing of restrictions in Colorado comes as new strains of COVID-19 are turning up around the world.

'We Don't Know After January': Uncertainty Surrounds COVID Vaccine Shipments To ColoradoRight now, the state is dealing with getting fewer doses of the vaccine than initially planned as states around the country have dealt with shortfalls under the federal government’s plan.

COVID In Denver: Live Music Returns As Level Red Counties Move Into Level OrangeAs dozens of counties in Colorado moved from Level Red to Level Orange, the easing of restrictions was welcome relief for workers and patrons at one of Denver’s first live concerts.

COVID In Colorado: Businesses Breathe Easier As Level Red Counties Move To Level OrangeBusinesses in more than 30 counties in Colorado have been seeing red, now the COVID-19 dial has moved to Level Orange due to improving statistics regarding the spread of the coronavirus.