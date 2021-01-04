DENVER (CBS4) — All students in Denver Public Schools will start the semester with remote learning on Tuesday, but many young students will begin in-person learning next week. Others will phase in over the following weeks, with some older students doing a hybrid of remote and in-person learning.
On Monday, Jan. 11, all ECE-5th grade students will return to in-person learning, as well as all secondary SPED Centers and Newcomer Centers.
Starting on Jan. 19 through Jan. 29, other secondary students will start to phase into in-person learning. Smaller high schools can also resume in-person learning, while some larger high schools can start with a hybrid schedule.
The goal is to have all students whose families have elected in-person learning back in the classroom by Feb. 1.
“We believe this timeline prioritizes students who need in-person learning most, while also giving schools the opportunity to plan and prepare for a full-scale return to in-person learning,” the district stated in its update to families.
Officials warned the timeline could change depending on health guidance.
DPS will continue to offer, throughout the second semester, the 100% remote-learning option for all K-12th grade students whose families chose that option.
RELATED: Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova Says Goodbye, Moves On To Dallas