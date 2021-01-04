Comments
(CBS4) — If you’re planning to visit Pikes Peak soon, be aware the Summit House is now closed indefinitely — so there will not be any facilities at the top.
The highway will still be open to the summit, weather permitting. Current highway conditions can be checked by calling 719-385-7784. Especially during the winter, conditions can change quickly. If adverse weather, including snow, freezing conditions or high winds is in the forecast, it is recommended that hikers postpone their trip for safety.
The new Pikes Peak Summit Complex is expected to open sometime this spring.