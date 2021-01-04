CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida Believes Move To Level Orange Will Reduce Pandemic FatigueColorado allowed all businesses in counties at the red level on the COVID-19 dial to operate at orange levels. CBSN Denver's Makenzie O'Keefe talked with CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about the timing of the move.

Fitness Resolutions: More People Avoiding Gyms And Buying Equipment For Home During PandemicMany are opting for home workouts and want to buy their own gym equipment -- but it can be difficult to find.

Arapahoe County Scrambles To Prepare For 'Welcome' Downshift From Red To Orange On Colorado COVID DialColorado counties like Arapahoe County have been busy trying to get ready for their big change on the state's COVID restriction dial.

'Incredible Experience': More Life Poured Into Town Pump, Emotional Owner Thanks CommunityThe Town Pump, a staple of Old Town Fort Collins for more than 112 years, received more than $80,000 in donations in just two days of fundraising on GoFundMe.

COVID In Douglas County: Free Coronavirus Testing Site Opens At Castle Rock FairgroundsThe site is located at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID In Colorado: Treatments May Become More Readily Available As Hospitalizations DropIn 2021, as vaccines begin to take effect, there are hopes that the populations of at-risk patients in hospitals will drop. Drugs being used now on the very sick might become more available for others.