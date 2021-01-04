DENVER (CBS4) — It’s a new year, and for a lot of people that means a new resolution to get in shape — but the ongoing pandemic is creating new challenges for many.

“What’s the number one way to fight COVID? Being healthy. How do you get healthy? By working out. Being in the gym. Taking your vitamins. Taking our supplements. Getting your sunlight,” said Courtney Samuel, owner of Bodies by Perseverance.

According to a survey conducted by Statista Global Consumer Survey, 44% of Americans wanted to exercise more, while 42% planned to eat healthier in 2021.

The pandemic has had kept people from going to gyms. Samuel knows his biggest obstacles are “getting people back and making them feel comfortable again.”

Even with gyms focusing on creating a comfortable environment by cleaning the weights and stations after they are used, that’s still not good enough for some to return.

According to a recent survey from TD Ameritrade, 59% of Americans don’t plan to renew their gym memberships after the pandemic. Many are opting for home workouts, buying their own gym equipment — but that also has its challenges.

“Pretty much everything is hot right now,” said Steve Antonczyk, General Manager of Colorado Home Fitness. “Nobody was really prepared for this, including the manufacturers, the shipping companies, all the logistic chains.”

The uptick in sales are good for business, but that also means inventory is low. Leaving customers waiting for weeks and even months to grab the equipment.

“The demand is up but we have a great group of customers and they have been really patient with the whole situation. And just us being able to deliver their product,” said Antonczyk.