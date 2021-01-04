DENVER (CBS4) – After gusty winds for much of the weekend, the wind will be much calmer across most of Colorado on Monday. But the reprieve doesn’t last long. Blustery conditions return on Tuesday along with more mountain snow.
Monday will be a generally pleasant day for early January with highs reaching at least 50 degrees in Denver and Boulder areas and upper 40s around Fort Collins and Greeley. These numbers are about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Mountain areas will also be relatively mild with most mountain towns reaching above freezing Monday afternoon.
A storm moving into Colorado from the northwest will cause strong winds to return on Tuesday including gusts up to 45 mph in the Denver metro area.
Most of the snow associated with incoming storm will stay in the mountains with 1-5 inches for most ski areas late Monday night through Tuesday evening. The Denver area could see a few flurries Tuesday evening but no accumulating snow.
The Steamboat Springs area will likely get the most snow in Colorado with this storm. Rabbit Ears Pass and the mountains surrounding Steamboat Springs are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 11 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Tuesday for 5-10 inches of snow.