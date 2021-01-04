DENVER (CBS4) — The Denver Broncos finished the 2020 season with a 5-11 record, after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders 32-31. With the loss, the Broncos finished in last place in the AFC West Division and will play the fourth-place finishers in the AFC South and the AFC East.
The Broncos schedule will be comprised of teams from the NFC East, AFC North and six games from their divisional opponents in the AFC West.
The Broncos will host the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs.
Denver will travel on the road to play the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs.
Though not yet official, the NFL is permitted to expand the regular season to 17 games in 2021. According to a report from Albert Breer, with Sports Illustrated, the Broncos would face off against the fourth-place finisher in the NFC North, which is the Detroit Lions.
The times and dates of the 2021 schedule will be announced later in the offseason.