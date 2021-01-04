BRONCOS SHAKEUPJohn Elway is stepping down as GM of Denver Broncos to take on "elevated role"
By Jennifer McRae
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A man from southwest Colorado is accused of killing his wife on New Year’s Eve. Investigators believe Damon Matthews murdered his wife Rachel at their home in Ignacio.

Then they say he drove into the Denver metro area. Matthews, 44, was captured after he was involved in a crash on Kipling and Belleview in Littleton.

Jefferson County deputies placed him into custody on New Year’s Day. He remains in custody without bond and will be transferred to La Plata County.

  1. Vince says:
    January 4, 2021 at 3:38 pm

