DENVER (CBS4) – As dozens of counties in Colorado moved from Level Red to Level Orange, the easing of restrictions was welcome relief for workers and patrons at one of Denver’s first live concerts. On Monday, those counties in Level Red moved into Level Orange after an announcement by Gov. Jared Polis last week.

“This weekend I was for sure excited it was coming up,” said Darci Zartman, who bought tickets to the candlelight concert series at Mile High Station in the fall, but had to wait until restrictions were lifted before she could see the string quartet.

“We’ve just been looking for time to get out and it’s great to be out we went and sat down at dinner before we came here and it was lovely.”

The crowd of about 100 people for each of two showings a night meets the new Level Orange restrictions for Denver. Not only were patrons happy to be back experiencing live music, but the employees at the venue near Colfax and Interstate 25 were happy to be back at work.

“December, usually in the event industry, is one of our biggest months of the year and its pretty heart breaking as the Director of Sales to see where we’re at. But we’re moving onward it’s 2021 and we’re excited,” said Stephanie Helzer with Mile High Station. “We’re excited to open back up.”

During the Level Red restriction pause in December, Helzer says people were still calling and emailing asking if the event space was still open. She knew when restrictions were eased that crowds would return.

“This gave us a huge shot in the arm to say ok consumer confidence is going to go up now. I think that now we might see a little boost with that, which this event industry definitely needs,” she said.