CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– More Coloradans are getting their coronavirus vaccinations. Both residents and staff at Someren Glen assisted living facility in Centennial received their COVID-19 shots on Monday.
This is the first step in getting their community back to normal activities and eventually being able to welcome visitors again.
“We have been waiting so long for this day to get here and so there is a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of excitement,” said Someren Glen director Tim Rogers.
Nearly all of the residents at the facility were expected to receive their first dose on Monday.