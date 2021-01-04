BRONCOS SHAKEUPJohn Elway is stepping down as GM of Denver Broncos to take on "elevated role"
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– More Coloradans are getting their coronavirus vaccinations. Both residents and staff at Someren Glen assisted living facility in Centennial received their COVID-19 shots on Monday.

(credit: Someren Glen)

This is the first step in getting their community back to normal activities and eventually being able to welcome visitors again.

(credit: Someren Glen)

“We have been waiting so long for this day to get here and so there is a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of excitement,” said Someren Glen director Tim Rogers.

(credit: Someren Glen)

Nearly all of the residents at the facility were expected to receive their first dose on Monday.

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply