COVID In Colorado: Residents, Staff At Long-Term Care Facility Roll Up Sleeves For Coronavirus VaccineBoth residents and staff at Someren Glen assisted living facility in Centennial received their COVID-19 shots on Monday.

Baby Girl Born With Life-Threatening Defect Considered A 'Fighter'"All of her abdominal organs were up in the chest. Her heart was moved over into her armpit. Her stomach was where her heart is."

COVID In Boulder County: Residents Urged To Sign Up For Vaccine NotificationsBoulder County wants residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine notifications.

Colorado Doctor Says Splitting Vaccines A Great Concept But Distribution More ImportantThe FDA is talking with Moderna about the possibility of splitting doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in half in order to get it to more people. CBSN Denver's Makenzie O'Keefe asked CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about how that work.

CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida Believes Move To Level Orange Will Reduce Pandemic FatigueColorado allowed all businesses in counties at the red level on the COVID-19 dial to operate at orange levels. CBSN Denver's Makenzie O'Keefe talked with CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about the timing of the move.

Fitness Resolutions: More People Avoiding Gyms And Buying Equipment For Home During PandemicMany are opting for home workouts and want to buy their own gym equipment -- but it can be difficult to find.