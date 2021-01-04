DENVER (CBS4)– Businesses in more than 30 counties in Colorado have been seeing red, now the COVID-19 dial has moved to Level Orange due to improving statistics regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

Gym owners can now breathe a little easier. Capacity going from just 10% to now 25% or 25 people whichever is fewer.

“Certainly we are hopeful we are looking to the end of this, it certainly can’t get here soon enough and I know a lot of people agree with that,” said Jim Baraglia, one of the owners of the LoHi Athletic Club.

Gatherings in Level Orange counties are now limited to groups of up to 10 people from two households. Sports remains okay in clusters of fewer than 10 people. Personal services remain at the same level at 25% and manufacturing stays at a quarter of normal.

Under the new regulations, offices can now move up from 10 to a quarter of capacity.

But restaurants are now able to open again for inside dining with 25% capacity or 50 people and last call moves from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Bars without food will remain closed.

For schools, Level Orange suggests in person learning though it’s up to each district while childcare remains open.

“It has been challenging for my husband and I to be working and take care of the kids but this is our relief,” parent Elizabeth Spiessbach said during a workout.

Colleges can now have the option of in-person, online or a hybrid mixture. Retail stays at half capacity and outdoor seated events like concert can now operate at 25% of normal.

If all this sounds confusing, it gets even more so. There is a program called 5 Star which allows even lesser restrictions for businesses if they pass an inspection and meet certain criteria.

All this is taking place as hopes are pinned on mass vaccinations to bring the pandemic to an end.