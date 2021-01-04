DENVER (CBS4) – Artists in Colorado have just a few days left to apply for pandemic relief. Applications for the Colorado Arts Relief Fund for Individuals and the Colorado Arts Relief Fund for Business and Organizations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 8.
The office is accepting applications for a $7.5 million fund. The goal is to distribute grants of up to $2,500 to assist the arts, culture, entertainment workers and crewmembers in Colorado.
As the coronavirus pandemic continue to impact the state, art and culture organizations are witnessing dramatic and unprecedented losses in employment and revenue. Some of the hardest hit areas are music, theater, dance, and the visual arts.
“Colorado’s arts, culture and entertainment industries play a critical role in our economy and are essential parts of our recovery and resiliency,” said Colorado Creative Industries Director Margaret Hunt in a statement. “The Colorado Arts Relief program offers direct relief to individuals, businesses and organizations most severely impacted by COVID-19 capacity restrictions.”