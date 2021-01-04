DENVER (CBS4) – Days after the governor announced that adults 70 and older would be included in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in Colorado, health departments and pharmacies are unable to give clear guidance on how anyone in that age group can get their first dose this week. Staff with local agencies and corporations say they hope to learn more in the next two to three weeks and have a better answer by the end of the month.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment says the distribution plan is based on the federal supply chain and weekly shipments will allow more groups in current and future phases to get the vaccine. The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment told CBS4 on Monday it is collecting data on people vaccinated in both Phases 1A and 1B, based on where the person lives and not where they work or received the first dose. They are currently distributing to both groups at the same time and their data shows some 70 and older have already received the vaccine.

Boulder County Public Health said in a release on Monday they have been informed to prioritize some in Phase 1B, which includes those 70 and older. Others including teachers and other frontline workers in some sectors will have to wait until after the first group in 1B is completed. While more people are now eligible for the vaccine, the supply has not changed, according to the advisory from the health department. Residents can sign up for notifications when their group is invited to take the next step in the process.

Tri-County Health Department is out of the vaccine and hopes to receive more doses in two to three weeks. It has received many inquiries about people 70 and up receiving the vaccine, staff told CBS4 on Monday residents need to contact their local healthcare provider.

Safeway said it is providing the vaccine to those in Phase 1A and 1B including healthcare workers and first responders working with health departments in Colorado. In an email to CBS4 on Monday, the 70 and up age group is next in their distribution. When doses are ready for that population, a website will become available with appointments. Customers can go online right now to request more information when it’s available.

CVS Health said in an email it is working with state health departments across the country and it is discussing how to communicate details about vaccinating certain age groups including those 70 and older when that information becomes available.

UCHealth confirmed on Monday it has started providing vaccinations to first responders and patients 70 and older but because supply is limited, they are distributing doses as fairly as possible. They send out invitations to schedule appointments as their vaccine inventory allows.

CDPHE has created a hotline for more information about the distribution process, COHELP can be reached at 303.389.1687 or 877.462.2911 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver Vaccine Data: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/50dbb5e7dfb6495292b71b7d8df56d0a

Boulder County Health Department: https://www.bouldercounty.org/families/disease/covid-19/vaccines/

Safeway Vaccine Information: https://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

UCHealth My Health Connection: https://www.uchealth.org/access-my-health-connection/

CDPHE Vaccine Update: https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine