(CBS4) – The FDA is talking with Moderna about the possibility of splitting doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in half in order to get it to more people.

CBSN Denver’s Makenzie O’Keefe asked CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about how that work.

He said he first question is determining if it does provide the same level of immunity.

“Number two, it’s very limited in terms of the group it would be used for, only those between the ages of 18 and 54 with no underlying health conditions.”

He pointed out people would would still need to get the second shot weeks later.

“The other thing to keep in mind is the problem right now, it’s not really the amount of vaccine we have. The problem is the rollout and getting vaccine into the arms of people.”

“Trying to get more out of a vial (of vaccine) is a great concept but the thing is, we still vaccines in vials that are not being distributed, they’re not being administered and that is what needs to be worked out.”