DENVER (CBS4) — As Colorado moves to Level Orange on the COVID-19 dial, restaurants can now operate indoors at 25% capacity, or 50 people.
Locally-owned business Roostercat Coffee House is one place being impacted by the new restrictions. Leah Kalfel says her shop has been through the ringer during the pandemic.
“I actually bought the place not long before the pandemic started, in December,” she told CBS4’s Mekialaya White. “And originally, it was OK. I had some remodeling projects to do inside.”
But as the months drew on, the worries amplified. Eventually, the coffee house reopened with no inside seating, per state regulations.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride of what’s going to happen day-to-day,” Kalfel explained.
Kalfel is glad restrictions are being loosened and hopes it brings a boost in business, but she still feels a mix of emotions.
“I’m happy it’s an option again. But it’s also the weird controversy of — I want people to come in, but I also don’t want them to come in because of COVID. So stay home, but come in and support small businesses,” said Kalfel.
Masks are still required for indoor dining.