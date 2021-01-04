(CBS4) — U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) criticized plans by some members of his political party to object to the Electoral College results that certified President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Congress will meet on Wednesday to formally count the electoral votes.
Rep. Buck said, in part, that “to unconstitutionally insert Congress into the center of the presidential election process – would amount to stealing power from the people and the states.”
“We must respect the states’ authority here,” Buck stated. “Though doing so may frustrate our immediate political objectives, we have sworn an oath to promote the Constitution above our policy goals.”
Multiple Republicans, including newly-elected Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, are protesting Biden’s win over President Donald Trump in November. The Republican congressional allies have indicated they plan to challenge the electoral votes in certain states, though these efforts are likely to be unsuccessful.
The majority of congressional Republicans are spineless milquetoasts who actually prefer Democrats to be in charge so then they have an excuse for not being able to get anything done. Trump should remove them from the bottom of his shoe and run as a libertarian in 2024.