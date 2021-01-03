Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police arrested a man in connection with a crash on New Year’s Eve. Officers booked Joshua Mayo, 34, on several charges including vehicular assault, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
The crash happened Thursday in Lakewood at West Alameda Avenue and South Vance Street in the Belmar area. Officers say Mayo ran the red light there and crashed into another car. Multiple people were hurt in that second car.
Police said Mayo tried to get away after the crash but people who were present stopped him.
Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t spoken with investigators is asked to give them a call 303-763-6800.