(CBS4) – The online fundraiser for the family of a long-time employee of the Boulder Valley School District who died in avalanche while backcountry skiing on Berthoud Pass has exceeded its goal. On Sunday the Darek Krol Memorial Fund on GoFundMe was at more than $30,000.
Dariusz Krol, who went by Darek, died on Dec. 26 in an area locally known as Chimney Chute. He was 57 and in the GoFundMe description he is described as having had a “radiant personality.”
“Darek was a pillar in our community and a treasure of a man. He brought joy, laughter, and love to everyone he met. He is irreplaceable,” the fund author writes.
Officials with Grand County Search and Rescue told CBS4 that members of Krol’s family were in a parking lot watching him ski up on the mountain before they lost sight of him and the avalanche killed him.
The Boulder Valley School District issued the following statement about Krol’s death:
We were saddened to hear this morning of the passing of Dariusz (Darek) Krol. Derek has been a long-time Boulder Valley School District employee, working in the IT Department for the past 15 years. Our thoughts are with Darek’s family and friends during this difficult time.
Krol’s death is the fourth due to an avalanche in Colorado this season.