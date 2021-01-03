Menu
Less Wind And Mild For Monday
Watch Dave Aguilera's Forecast
34 minutes ago
Program That Some Restaurant Owners Say Is Keeping Them Afloat Could Soon Be Approved In Denver
The City and County of Denver has applied for Colorado’s Five Star Certification program. Depending on where a business’s county falls on the COVID-19 dial, Five Star Certified businesses are eligible for less restrictive capacity caps.
8 hours ago
Brian Fritts Upset Lyft Won't Pay For His Medical Bills After Hit & Run Crash
A Denver man says his life has been flipped upside down after being hospitalized following a Lyft ride.
9 hours ago
Digital TV Newscast 1-3-21
CBS4 is covering Colorado first!
11 hours ago
Sen. John Hickenlooper Sworn In On Opening Day Of 117th Congress On Capitol Hill
Sen. John Hickenlooper was sworn in as Colorado's junior senator on Sunday as the 117th Congress began in Washington.
Lyft Won't Pay For Rider's Medical Bills After Hit & Run Crash In Denver
A Denver man says his life has been flipped upside down after being hospitalized following a Lyft ride.
34 minutes ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Fundraiser For Family Of Avalanche Victim Darek Krol Reaches Goal
The online fundraiser for the family of a long-time employee of the Boulder Valley School District who died in avalanche while backcountry skiing on Berthoud Pass has exceeded its goal.
Denver Weather: 2020 Lands In Top 10 Driest Years On Record
Widespread drought developed and fueled several intense wildfires around Colorado.
Colorado Weather: Turning Mostly Cloudy With Light Mountain Snow Showers
The best chance to see some snow will be on west or northwest facing slopes that are 10,000 feet and higher.
COVID In Colorado: Safety Issues Mount As Skiers Hit Backcountry In Pandemic
Avalanche forecasters and search-and-rescue groups are concerned that large numbers of skiers and snowboarders will again turn to the backcountry to avoid crowds and reservation systems at resorts.
Broncos Fall To Raiders, End Season With Dismal 5-11 Record
The Las Vegas Raiders rallied to beat the Denver Broncos 32-31 despite committing four turnovers.
Fan Poll: Are You Happy That The Broncos Lost?
Take the CBS4 Fan Poll about the Broncos season ending loss to Las Vegas.
McCarthy or McCartney? NFL Agent Often Confused For NFL Head Coach
With a 6-9, the Dallas Cowboys have had the success they expected this season. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is feeling the heat from Cowboys fans, but those same fans are often misguiding their angry.
CSU Rams Stage Largest Comeback In Mountain West Conference History
John Tonje scored 11 points, and his four-point play with 12.3 seconds left helped carry Colorado State to a 70-67 win over San Diego State on Saturday.
Pro Football Hall Of Fame Running Back Floyd Little Dies After Cancer Battle
Denver Broncos fans and teammates are remembering Floyd Little. The 78-year-old passed after a battle with cancer.
Arapahoe County Scrambles To Prepare For 'Welcome' Downshift From Red To Orange On Colorado COVID Dial
Colorado counties like Arapahoe County have been busy trying to get ready for their big change on the state's COVID restriction dial.
'Incredible Experience': More Life Poured Into Town Pump, Emotional Owner Thanks Community
The Town Pump, a staple of Old Town Fort Collins for more than 112 years, received more than $80,000 in donations in just two days of fundraising on GoFundMe.
COVID In Douglas County: Free Coronavirus Testing Site Opens At Castle Rock Fairgrounds
The site is located at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
COVID In Colorado: Treatments May Become More Readily Available As Hospitalizations Drop
In 2021, as vaccines begin to take effect, there are hopes that the populations of at-risk patients in hospitals will drop. Drugs being used now on the very sick might become more available for others.
COVID Vaccine: Pitkin County Launches Online Pre-Registration Form For Phase 1B
Pitkin County Public Health launched an online form to notify residents when they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID In Colorado: Cherry Creek Schools Staff Get Vaccine To Kick Off 2021
The staff at Cherry Creek Schools got their coronavirus vaccines on Friday. They are the first school employees in Colorado to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Windy At Times With Light Mountain Snow Showers
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
12 hours ago
Denver Health's New Year's Baby Gets 2,021 Diapers Thanks To Newborns In Need Program
Israel was born to Julissa at 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby born at Denver Health this year.
1 day ago
Deadly Hit & Run Suspect Jordan Montiel-Vazquez Appears In Court After Death Of Lyndreth Sage Antone
Jordan Montiel-Vazquez appeared before a judge over video conferencing in Denver District Court on Saturday.
1 day ago
Fan Poll: Are You Happy That The Broncos Lost?
January 3, 2021 at 6:06 pm
