IDLEDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – An elk that somehow get ensnarled in some lawn furniture was given an assist by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer in Idledale this weekend.
A resident reported the cow elk to CPW and said the animal had a lawn chair around its neck and front legs. Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson then arrived and tranquilized the elk.
We see wildlife that mostly get caught up in swings, hammocks and netting, but lawn furniture is somewhat common. pic.twitter.com/aRS0RDimh0
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) January 3, 2021
The elk was able to walk away from the area free of the chair.