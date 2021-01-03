CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
IDLEDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – An elk that somehow get ensnarled in some lawn furniture was given an assist by a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer in Idledale this weekend.

A resident reported the cow elk to CPW and said the animal had a lawn chair around its neck and front legs. Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson then arrived and tranquilized the elk.

The elk was able to walk away from the area free of the chair.

