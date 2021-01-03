(CBS4)– With a 6-9, the Dallas Cowboys have had the success they expected this season. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is feeling the heat from Cowboys fans, but those same fans are often misguiding their angry.

Fans attempting to tweet at McCarthy often get him confused with NFL agent Mike McCartney.

“It started when coach McCarthy was in Green Bay, and I remember getting a couple of tweets and thinking, ‘Do these people think I’m the coach of the Packers?’” said McCartney.

Indeed, they did. Following 13 years as the head coach of the Packers, McCarthy took a year away from football before agreeing to coach the Cowboys earlier this year. That decision has meant even more tweets for McCartney, the son of legendary University of Colorado head coach Bill McCartney.

“The day (McCarthy) got hired by Dallas, I get a text from my wife and she says, ‘Are we moving to Dallas?’” McCartney said with a smile.

“I’m sitting at a stop light, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I bet Mike McCarthy just got hired.”

So, McCartney hopped on twitter and tweeted out, “In my car and get this text from my wife: “We’re moving to Dallas” followed by another tweet in which he claimed his wife refused to move to the Lone Star State.

“Update: The wife refuses to go to Dallas. Family First. Sorry Dallas.”

“That’s when it really took off,” McCartney said. “I couldn’t follow my twitter for a few days.”

McCartney continues to have fun, and his tweets have become quite popular with NFL fans, many of who have figured out his game.

“When Mike got to Dallas, I tried to be a little more cryptic about who’s responding,” he remarks. “After a while it’s hard to tell, but some people just don’t know. They don’t know how to spell.”