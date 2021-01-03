Arapahoe County Scrambles To Prepare For 'Welcome' Downshift From Red To Orange On Colorado COVID DialColorado counties like Arapahoe County have been busy trying to get ready for their big change on the state's COVID restriction dial.

'Incredible Experience': More Life Poured Into Town Pump, Emotional Owner Thanks CommunityThe Town Pump, a staple of Old Town Fort Collins for more than 112 years, received more than $80,000 in donations in just two days of fundraising on GoFundMe.

COVID In Douglas County: Free Coronavirus Testing Site Opens At Castle Rock FairgroundsThe site is located at the Castle Rock Fairgrounds and will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID In Colorado: Treatments May Become More Readily Available As Hospitalizations DropIn 2021, as vaccines begin to take effect, there are hopes that the populations of at-risk patients in hospitals will drop. Drugs being used now on the very sick might become more available for others.

COVID Vaccine: Pitkin County Launches Online Pre-Registration Form For Phase 1BPitkin County Public Health launched an online form to notify residents when they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: Cherry Creek Schools Staff Get Vaccine To Kick Off 2021The staff at Cherry Creek Schools got their coronavirus vaccines on Friday. They are the first school employees in Colorado to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.