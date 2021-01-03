DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another relatively quiet weather day around Colorado with increasing cloud cover by the afternoon. There will be some scattered light snow showers in the northern and central mountains, mainly on west and northwest facing slopes. Accumulation will be light with most places under two inches.
The wind will be part of today’s weather story, especially in the foothills and mountains west of Denver. Some places there could see wind gusts between 60 and 75 mph. We saw some gusts that high overnight in parts of Boulder, Clear Creek and Gilpin Counties.
Afternoon highs today will reach the 20s and 30s in the mountains and on the western slope. We’ll be warmer along and east of I-25 due to a downslope wind off the foothills. Highs in Denver and on the eastern plains will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Looking ahead there will be a new storm system approaching the west coast this week. It should reach Colorado by Tuesday with some cooler temperatures and another chance for snow in the mountains. Depending on the exact track we could even see flurries or light snow showers in Denver by Tuesday night.