Comments
DENVER (AP) – A statewide relief fund for those in need because of the coronavirus pandemic has been taken offline after raising more than $24 million since March. A spokeswoman for Gov. Jared Polis wrote in an email Sunday that a seventh and likely final round of grants was recently distributed and that the state is working with the philanthropic community and the Legislature to come up with a more permanent infrastructure to provide relief.
Colorado lawmakers approved 10 bills and more than $300 million in spending for COVID-19 relief during a special session in December.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)