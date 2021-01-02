Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley arrested Rosalio Mancha-Enriquez just after midnight on Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of 16th Street very early Saturday morning.
When officers arrived, they found a deceased male just outside the home. The victim has not been identified nor has the cause or manner of death.
Officers found Mancha-Enriquez, 23, inside the home. He has been charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody at the Weld County Jail.
Investigators are trying to figure out the motive behind the homicide as well as the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact Greeley Police Detective Chris Onderlinde at 970-350-9676.