DENVER (CBS4)– This year’s New Year’s baby at Denver Health is getting an extra special gift, 2,021 diapers thanks to the Denver Health Foundations’ Newborns in Need program.
Israel was born to Julissa at 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby born at Denver Health this year. Israel is 18.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.
“It’s wonderful to add a little extra excitement to an already exciting time for these families,” said Sharon H. Mushkin, the Newborns in Need Program Coordinator. “This is the fourth year we’ve been able to put this together for a New Year baby.”
The Newborns in Need program is designed to help every family who has a baby born at Denver Health by sending them home with Warm Welcome bags which include diapers, wipes, baby lotion, shampoo, along with other items newborns need. The program is now in its 17th year.
Newborns in Need may also provide car seats, strollers, cribs and many more items to families that are in serious need.