DENVER (CBS4)– The City and County of Denver has applied for Colorado’s Five Star Certification program. Depending on where a business’s county falls on the COVID-19 dial, Five Star Certified businesses are eligible for less restrictive capacity caps.
Denver is in Level Red but will move to Level Orange as part of Gov. Jared Polis’ announcement that Colorado’s counties in Level Red on the COVID-19 dial are going to Level Orange on Jan. 4.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock submitted a letter to the Denver City Council outlining the city’s application for the Five Star program.
Now that Red Level counties are moving to Orange, businesses were hoping their Five Star Certifications would allow them to operate at Level Yellow restrictions. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it’s not that simple. Even though Polis deemed Level Red counties back to Level Orange, CDPHE says these counties still haven’t met the Level Orange metrics in the state’s public health order.
CDPHE says it’s still a good idea to get Five Star applications submitted now, so businesses can be prepared to operate with fewer restrictions once the county meets the Level Orange metrics specified in the public health order.