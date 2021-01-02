DENVER (CBS4) – Strong winds above Colorado brought some moisture into the state Saturday afternoon in the form of high clouds. It made for a gorgeous sunset in many places including Longmont, which you can see below.

It will be breezy to windy at times for the rest of the weekend, especially in or near the higher terrain. This is because we have a strong jet stream aloft plus the fact that Colorado is locked between a high pressure to our west and a low to the east. This creates a pressure gradient over the state and that helps to drive the wind.

Most of Colorado will stay dry through Sunday but there will be some scattered snow showers in the mountains with very light accumulation. The highest chance for this to happen will be on west or northwest facing slopes that are 10,000 feet and higher.

Lows around the state tonight will be seasonal for most but above average in a few spots. We’re expecting single digits and teens in the mountains with teens and 20s elsewhere. High mountain valleys will likely go below zero but that is pretty common this time of year.

On Sunday we’ll find the warmest weather along and east of the Front Range due to a downslope wind direction. Widespread 40s and 50s are expected. It will be in the 20s and 30s in the mountains and out west.

Looking ahead to the first full week of 2021 it will be relatively quiet for the most part. A few weather systems will pass by and each one will bring some wind and a chance for light mountain snow.

Later in the week we could potentially start to see some signs that our weather pattern will change so stay tuned to see how it all shakes out.