CARBONDALE, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to a burning garage in Carbondale on Saturday morning. When Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District crews arrived, they found large plumes of smoke coming from the garage/shop with attached greenhouse.
The fire was coming out of the garage doors, located at 2621 County Road 100 in Carbondale, and an RV inside the garage was burning. There were also explosions in the garage due to stored propane tanks and ammunition.
“This fire was located in a large building that was fully involved with fire when we arrived, “ said Incident Commander Dean Perkins. “The fire was dangerous to fight because of its location and lack of access to water. Having mutual aid from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue allowed us to set up a water tender shuttle and fight the fire with the water that was trucked in. Roaring Fork Fire’s support helped us knock down and control the fire.”
Crews had another challenge to fighting the fire because the nearest water source was 3 miles away. Crews had a tender water shuttle bringing water to fight the fire.
The cause of the fire is being investigated but it is not believed to be suspicious. The garage and shop are a total loss. No one was injured in the fire. The nearby home was not damaged and the residents were not home at the time.
Firefighters brought the fire under control but it was not completely extinguished even hours later. Firefighting efforts are expected to continue for much of Saturday afternoon, including overhaul and mop up. County Road 100 is closed from the Catherine Store Bridge to mile marker 2.5 due to firefighting operations and ice on the road. It is expected to reopen about 4 p.m.