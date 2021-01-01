DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department released a new image of the suspect accused of shooting a man and a toddler on Monday afternoon. Police said the young girl was caught in the crossfire when the suspect left a business and started shooting at another man taking pictures of the suspect’s car in a handicapped parking spot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s wearing red flannel pajamas with a black hoodie and glasses.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Federal Boulevard. Investigators released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle parked in a shopping center parking lot.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2000-2004 Subaru Outback with a license plate obscured by a paper sign.

The man taking pictures of the vehicle was injured in the shooting and released from the hospital on Monday night.

“The adult male victim was previously in the parking lot. It appears he may have been taking pictures of a vehicle that was parked in a handicapped spot with one of the tires up on a curb,” said DPD Lt. Matt Clark. “At some point an individual associated with that vehicle came out of a business and he began shooting at the man who was taking pictures of the vehicle. These rounds struck both the male who was taking pictures and the young child that was in the vehicle nearby.”

Investigators do not believe the family of the toddler had any interaction with the shooter or the man who was shot. At this time, police do not have an update on the child’s condition.

“This is a very sad and senseless case,” Lt. Clark added. “Our investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect in this incident.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous.