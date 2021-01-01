Comments
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4)– Two deputies with the Pueblo Sheriff’s Office were hurt when a gunman opened fire during a standoff. It happened New Year’s Day in Pueblo West on Tenderfoot Lane.
The suspect was taken into custody and the home evacuated while investigators searched for possible explosives at the home. The suspect’s identity has not been released.
What sparked the standoff and subsequent shooting is being investigated. The injured deputies were rushed to the hospital, one with injuries to the head.
Pueblo West is located northwest of Pueblo.