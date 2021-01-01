DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The current 18th Judicial District Attorney may be leaving office, but George Brauchler will be staying on to help lead the prosecution in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting case. Brauchler was term limited and unable to continue his position as DA.
Devon Erickson is facing charges in connection with the murder of Kendrick Castillo at the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in May 2019.
Alec McKinney pleaded guilty to murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison.
Police say the teens walked into the school on May 7, 2019 and opened fire with handguns in two classrooms. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed when he and two classmates tackled one of the shooters. The other was captured by an armed security guard.
Erickson’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 1. Brauchler will serve as a chief Deputy DA during the duration of the trial.