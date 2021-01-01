CBS4 SPECIALWatch a special CBS4 News presentation '2020: The Year of the Pandemic'
By Jennifer McRae
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The current 18th Judicial District Attorney may be leaving office, but George Brauchler will be staying on to help lead the prosecution in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting case. Brauchler was term limited and unable to continue his position as DA.

STEM School Highlands Ranch Shooting Scene on May 8, 2019

(credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Devon Erickson is facing charges in connection with the murder of Kendrick Castillo at the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting in May 2019.

Devon Erickson

Devon Erickson (credit: CBS)

Alec McKinney pleaded guilty to murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

Police say the teens walked into the school on May 7, 2019 and opened fire with handguns in two classrooms. Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed when he and two classmates tackled one of the shooters. The other was captured by an armed security guard.

CASTLE ROCK, CO – JULY 24: Alec McKinney who plead guilty for first degree murder and 16 other counts in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting cries while listening to victim impact statements during his sentencing at the Douglas County District Court in Castle Rock on Friday, July 24, 2020. Judge Jeffrey K. Holmes sentenced McKinney to life in prison, plus 38 years with the possibility of parole for killing Kendrick Castillo and injuring others. (Photo by Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post)

Erickson’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 1. Brauchler will serve as a chief Deputy DA during the duration of the trial.

Jennifer McRae

