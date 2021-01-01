Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Four units were damaged and several residents displaced by an apartment fire near Grant Ranch Boulevard and Crestline Avenue early on New Year’s Day. Smoke could be seen coming from the second-floor unit when West Metro Fire units arrived.
Investigators say the fire started on the outside of one building and worked its way into a second floor unit and attic.
One resident had mild smoke inhalation after rescuing his cat.
At least three other units were damaged by the smoke, fire and water.