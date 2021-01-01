DENVER (CBS4) – When it comes to the weather in the year 2020 most people in Colorado will remember how dry it was around the state. Widespread drought developed and fueled several intense wildfires which broke records for size.
At Denver International Airport a total of 8.74 inches of rain and melted snow was recorded during 2020. When you follow Denver’s official weather station through history and look at all of the official numbers since 1871, the year 2020 will rank as the eighth driest on record.
The site of Denver’s former official weather station, which is located where the old Stapleton Airport was, recorded 9.67″ of precipitation during 2020. That ranks as the 5th driest year on record for that particular site, which began maintaining data in 1950.
The lack of a monsoon season during 2020 really hurt the state, including Denver. Here’s a list of the official numbers from 2020 at DIA…
January – 0.14″ (-0.27″)
February – 0.88″ (+0.51″)
March – 1.26″ (+0.34″)
April – 0.54″ (-1.17″)
May – 1.65″ (-0.47″)
June – 0.71″ (-1.27″)
July – 0.95″ (-1.21″)
August – 0.35″ (-1.34″)
September – 0.93″ (-0.03″)
October – 0.26″ (-0.76″)
November – 0.50″ (-0.11″)
December – 0.57″ (+0.22″)