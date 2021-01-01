COVID In Denver: Restaurants Hoping For Boost After Move From Level Red To Level OrangeNew Year’s Eve also brought word that Denver would make an effort to join the Five Star Program that allows businesses to earn greater certification and more capacity – at least in theory.

COVID In Colorado: Cherry Creek Schools Staff To Begin Vaccinations On New Year's DayThe staff at Cherry Creek Schools will be the first school employees in Colorado to receive the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

COVID In Colorado: Another Resident Dies At Long-Term Care Facility Where New Variant Of Coronavirus DetectedA fifth person has died in the long-term care facility in Colorado where the first case of the new variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. was detected.

Colorado's Eviction Moratorium To Expire At Midnight New Year's Eve

Aurora Public School District Installs High-Tech Fans To Keep COVID OutThe Aurora Public School District is upgrading classrooms to keep students safe against COVID-19 and other viruses.

COVID In Summit County: Drive Up Vaccination Site Serves 320 Doses Per 4-Hour PeriodSummit County is one of the first in the state to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the 70+ age group; by Thursday afternoon, it had administered more than 300 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.