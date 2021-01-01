Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A crash between a Denver police officer and a motorcyclist early New Year’s Day is being investigated. Investigators said the officer was making a U-turn on East Colfax Avenue at Gilpin at 5:45 a.m.
That’s when the motorcyclist behind the SUV collided with the vehicle. That person suffered serious injuries. The officer was not hurt.
A Denver Police Department spokesperson said the collision happened while in the officer’s normal course of duties but it is unclear who is at fault.