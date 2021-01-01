PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Pitkin County Public Health launched an online form to notify residents when they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials said people in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout do not need to contact hospitals or medical providers to pre-register for the vaccine.
This week Gov. Jared Polis updated the Phase 1B group to include:
- Coloradans age 70 and older
- Inpatient and outpatient healthcare workers in moderate risk settings, such as non-COVID hospital floors, dental offices, behavioral health clinics, pharmacies and home health who have less direct contact with COVID-19 patients
- First responders, correctional workers and funeral services
- First responders working for Emergency Medical Services (EMS), fire, police, COVID response, corrections and funeral services
- Frontline essential workers in education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit and specialized transportation staff, grocery, public health and direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness
- Essential officials from executive, legislative and judicial branches of government
- Essential frontline journalists
Pitkin County plans to move into Phase 1B once healthcare workers and first responder vaccinations are complete and additional doses arrive.
“Although we do not yet have enough vaccines in Pitkin County to immediately vaccinate those in the 70-plus age category, our new pre-registration program will allow us to identify and notify these individuals as soon as doses become available in our community,” said Carlyn Porter with Pitkin County Public Health.
To complete the pre-registration form, visit covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine. Residents can also call the vaccination information line at 970-429-3363.
