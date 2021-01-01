Comments
(CBS4) — Unofficial reports indicate the very first baby born in Colorado in 2021 was little miss Gia Elise — born just six seconds after midnight at Swedish Medical Center!
“Parents Michael and Aaron Barcus-Gray could not be more thrilled with their “miracle rainbow baby”!
Also early to arrive in Colorado in 2021 was Margaret Johnson, born at 12:10 a.m., to Erica and Greg Johnson at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge. She joins six older siblings!
Margaret was delivered by OB/GYN Dr. Douglas Minton.
We wish the Johnsons the happiest new year with their newest family member!