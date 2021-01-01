DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll have a quiet weather pattern around Colorado to kick off the new year this weekend. It will be dry today statewide with the only exception being a few light snow showers possible along the Continental Divide. We’ll see some occasional cloud cover, especially in the morning and early afternoon.

Temperatures will be pretty close to where they should be for this time of year. We expect 20s in the mountains, 30s in the valleys and on the western slope with low to mid 40s in Denver and on the eastern plains.

Tonight into tomorrow it will turn a little bit breezy at times but temperatures will continue to warm up. By Sunday it should be about 10 degrees warmer than today in most areas.

The next storm system on our radar will approach the state around Tuesday. Right now it just looks like it will bring some cooler temperatures and light mountain snow, but we’ll keep an eye on it for you in case things change.