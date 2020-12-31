CBS4 SPECIALWatch a special CBS4 News presentation '2020: The Year of the Pandemic'
By Audra Streetman
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Westminster Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing outside a gas station on Thursday night. Officers responded to the Circle K at West 75th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 6:20 p.m.

Investigators said a man his 20’s was leaving the gas station when he was confronted by two people and then stabbed. The man later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives are working to gather more information about the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

