PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Thousands of trout are starting the new year in their new home at Eleven Mile State Park! Colorado Parks and Wildlife loaded up the fish from the Mt. Shavano Hatchery in Salida on Wednesday — and braved below-freezing temperatures (-28 degrees!) to release them into Eleven Mile Reservoir.
Crews drilled a hole into the ice — which they say is 14-15 inches thick, on average — and delivered 23,850 catchable cutbow trout to Eleven Mile Reservoir.
“Here’s to happy fishing adventures in the new year,” CPW officials wrote.
In addition to ice fishing, the park offers winter camping, has some nesting bald eagles and even has an ice rink for visitors.